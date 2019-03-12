Witnesses say Tallbear nearly hit them before crashing into school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. - New information has been revealed in the tragic bus crash that killed Johnny Tallbear, his passenger Shari Moore, and Konawa Junior High softball player, Rhindi Isaacs.

He'd been busted for driving drunk twice in the past 3 months and some witnesses say Tallbear nearly hit them just moments before crashing into that bus.

Sarah Porter and Joetta Brownlee are still shook up, but they realize their lives could have been taken as well.

"That car come whipping in our lane and when he did I whipped to the shoulder," said Brownlee.

They believe that driver was John Tallbear.

"It was an SUV, it was a light color, I don't know if it was white or light grey but it was a SUV, a light colored one and he was going at a high rate of speed," said Porter.

When they got home, they heard the devastating news.

"I said, the Lord was with us," said Brownlee.

Brownlee is now terrified to get behind the wheel again.

"Makes you not even want to drive," said Brownlee. "It's scary going down that road. Definitely"

Seminole County dispatchers got two calls Friday night.

One reported a reckless driver just minutes before the fiery crash.

"It don`t know if like they think this is a four lane or something, but they're getting in the passing lane," said the first caller. "Staying over there, and just almost hit somebody head-on."

The other called saying she witnessed the tragedy.

"We just witnessed a wreck," said the second caller. "The school bus is on fire."

12 year-old, Rhindi Isaacs, who was on the school bus died at the scene along with Tallbear and Dockrey.

As Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate what caused the collision, the community remaining Konowa strong.

The Highway Patrol wants to hear from anyone who knows what Tallbear was doing in the hours before the crash.

If you know something, give them a call.