OSU Rallies, But Loses to TCU in Big 12 Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team rallied from 21 points down to take the lead against TCU, only to fall short and lose to the Horned Frogs 73-70 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

OSU trailed by 21 early in the second half, whittled away at the lead, then went on a 16-0 run to take the lead 70-68 with 26 seconds left on a pair of free throws from Lindy Waters.

TCU responded with a three-pointer by Desmond Bane to lead 71-70, then with a chance to regain the lead, Waters missed a jumper in the final seconds, TCU rebounded, was fouled and hit two free throws to clinch the win.

OSU was sparked by Yor Anei, who had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 blocked shots.

All five Cowboy starters scored in double figures, with Waters also scoring 17.

Thomas Dziagwa had 12 points, Cameron McGriff 11 and Isaac Likekele 10.

The Cowboys trailed 45-29 at halftime and TCU shot 58 percent from the field in the first half.

OSU's season finishes at 12-20.