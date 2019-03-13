Woman calls 911 on man screaming, running through the streets. Turns out, he’s just a big Cleveland Browns fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - An Ohio police department received an unusual 911 call Tuesday night.

A frantic caller described seeing a man yelling and running down the street, police said.

"There's someone in front of our house... He's yelling, and screaming and flailing his arms. And, I don't want to get my kids out of the car yet because I don't know what's going on," the woman told the dispatcher. "He's running up and down the street, just yelling... He's running from side to side."

Officers found the juvenile who said he was celebrating the Cleveland Browns adding three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"After everyone shared their combined excitement, the future general manager for the Browns quietly returned to his residence to resume his festivities without disturbing the neighbors," the police department said.

Reports indicated the Browns gave up a first-round draft pick, a third-round draft pick and safety Jabrill Peppers in exchange for Beckham.