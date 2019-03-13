Affidavit: Police discover additional bomb making material in murdered couple’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - New discoveries have been made in the investigation into the murders of an Edmond couple, allegedly gunned down in their home by their 19-year-old son.

On Wednesday, News 4 learned more about the bizarre assortment of guns, weapons and explosive devices that were in the house.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 4, police received a 911 call about shots fired inside of a home near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave.

As authorities went inside the home, they found the bodies of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel May Walker. Both had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the couple's 19-year-old son, Michael Elijah Walker, admitted to shooting and killing his parents.

Following his arrest, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Bomb Squad was called to search the home.

Edmond police did their initial search of the property right after the crime. During that search, they allegedly found four homemade explosive devices, including PVC pipe bombs.

Now, officials are releasing the results of a second search, indicating there were more bombs in the making.

"We did not find any more assembled devices like we had found previously in the home, but we did find the components that were used to make more," said Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department.

Police say they found assorted fireworks and over 100 shells for different modeled shotguns throughout the house.

In Elijah's bedroom, the affidavit states they found six lengths of PVC pipe as well as one pipe with a metal washer and tape at one end with the words "concussion grenade simulator" and "Eli Walker" written on it.

"We found the pipes that were used to make at least two of the previous devices, some of the components that he was putting inside," said Wagnon.

Eli Walker is already facing murder charges. Its unclear if the items found in the second search will lead to more charges.

"We are handing this part of the investigation, what we've found, to the DA's office and they will determine from this point forward how they want to progress,"said Wagnon.