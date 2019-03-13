Authorities identify woman’s body found near Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities have identified a woman whose body was discovered in Okmulgee County on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a private property near the Deep Fork River after a landowner made a startling discovery.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body.

On Wednesday, officials identified the victim as 54-year-old Margie Childres.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

The investigation into her death is still ongoing.