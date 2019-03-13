Authorities identify woman’s body found near Deep Fork River

Posted 3:49 pm, March 13, 2019, by

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities have identified a woman whose body was discovered in Okmulgee County on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a private property near the Deep Fork River after a landowner made a startling discovery.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body.

On Wednesday, officials identified the victim as 54-year-old Margie Childres.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

The investigation into her death is still ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.