Celebrating Pi Day? Pizza company offering $3.14 deal on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although many people may not make an effort to celebrate Pi Day, you might want to change your tune in order to save a few bucks.

On March 14, people across the globe will be celebrating Pi Day, including Blaze Pizza.

Officials say the company will celebrate by serving custom-built, artisan pizzas for just $3.14 each. Customers will need to have the Blaze Pizza app, where they will receive a special Pi Day reward in their account.

#BlazePiDay is back! 3/14 = $3.14 pizzas. All day long. Download the Blaze Pizza app before 3/14 for a $3.14 pizza reward! (One per order, in-restaurant only, at participating locations)https://t.co/dD85u5TneX pic.twitter.com/fJH0j6qeIy — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 13, 2019

“Math gives us a blueprint to solve a problem, whether simple or complex. It’s with that same spirit that Blaze Pizza was founded — to solve the important problem of how to get an insanely great, scratch-made pizza that’s both fast and affordable,” said Jim Mizes, president and CEO. “This year, we calculated that we will serve more than a quarter million pizzas at $3.14. We look forward to having Blaze fans across the US and Canada come in to celebrate with us.”

Locations participating in Oklahoma are as follows:

Midwest City

Oklahoma City

Tulsa- Brookside

Tulsa- Hills.

All Blaze Pizza locations in the U.S. are participating except sites at Disney Springs, Houston Airport, Los Angeles’ Staples Center, George-Mason University and UCLA.