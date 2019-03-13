Celebrating Pi Day? Pizza company offering $3.14 deal on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although many people may not make an effort to celebrate Pi Day, you might want to change your tune in order to save a few bucks.
On March 14, people across the globe will be celebrating Pi Day, including Blaze Pizza.
Officials say the company will celebrate by serving custom-built, artisan pizzas for just $3.14 each. Customers will need to have the Blaze Pizza app, where they will receive a special Pi Day reward in their account.
“Math gives us a blueprint to solve a problem, whether simple or complex. It’s with that same spirit that Blaze Pizza was founded — to solve the important problem of how to get an insanely great, scratch-made pizza that’s both fast and affordable,” said Jim Mizes, president and CEO. “This year, we calculated that we will serve more than a quarter million pizzas at $3.14. We look forward to having Blaze fans across the US and Canada come in to celebrate with us.”
Locations participating in Oklahoma are as follows:
- Midwest City
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa- Brookside
- Tulsa- Hills.
All Blaze Pizza locations in the U.S. are participating except sites at Disney Springs, Houston Airport, Los Angeles’ Staples Center, George-Mason University and UCLA.