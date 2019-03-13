× Fiery crash near Tinker Air Force Base sends one person to hospital

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – One person was rushed to the hospital after hitting a concrete barrier near Tinker Air Force Base.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near SE 59th and Air Depot.

Officials tell News 4 a car was driving northbound when it left the road and crashed into a barrier, causing the car to catch fire.

One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say while they are still investigating what led up to the crash, they do not believe it was it was weather related.

There were no reports of any other injuries.