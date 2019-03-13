Fire station in Del City suffers roof damage due to strong winds

Posted 5:26 pm, March 13, 2019, by

DEL CITY, Okla. – First responders were busy on Wednesday afternoon as the strong winds caused issues throughout the metro.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they were sent on over a dozen calls related to power line issues as powerful winds swept through the area.

However, the problems hit a little too close to home for one fire department.

The Del City Fire Department’s Station 2, located near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane, suffered roof damage due to the winds.

Fortunately, fire officials say everyone was alright.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.