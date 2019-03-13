Fire station in Del City suffers roof damage due to strong winds

DEL CITY, Okla. – First responders were busy on Wednesday afternoon as the strong winds caused issues throughout the metro.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they were sent on over a dozen calls related to power line issues as powerful winds swept through the area.

However, the problems hit a little too close to home for one fire department.

The Del City Fire Department’s Station 2, located near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane, suffered roof damage due to the winds.

Just lost the roof of Fire Station 2, SE15 and Sunnylane. @NWSNorman 510pm 3-13-19 pic.twitter.com/DogQxYjnB4 — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) March 13, 2019

Fortunately, fire officials say everyone was alright.