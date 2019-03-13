Flying to your spring break destination? What you need to know before takeoff

OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you flying to your spring break destination? There are some things air travelers should know before takeoff!

The World Rogers World Airport has released some tips for travelers heading out for their spring break getaways.

Arrive at the terminal one-and-a-half to two hours before departure. Airlines are reporting load factors of 100%. Check out the airport’s parking options before coming to the airport. Parking information, including the current rates and locations, can be found here. Reminder, hourly parking is still temporarily located to the first entrance of the lower level in the covered garage. Hourly rates apply in this area. Make sure you have valid identification. Check-in early for flights. Most airlines close the check-in process 30 or 45 minutes before a scheduled departure (check with your airline). Be prepared for the checkpoint. A complete list of prohibited items can be found here. All electronics should be placed in a separate bin and should not be stacked. Firearms are not allowed through the checkpoint. Listen for direction from the TSA officers. Be ready to remove your electronic items and your 3-1-1 zip-top bag. Remove shoes, jackets and sweaters. Take advantage of apps. The airlines, TSA and flight tracking services all have apps that will make travel easier. For those who are picking up travelers, there is no parking or waiting at the terminal curbside on the upper and lower levels. Only active loading is allowed. Drivers who park or wait will be subject to citation. Visitors should use hourly parking or the cell phone lot to wait for their traveler. Weather can be unpredictable, including the weather at a traveler’s destination or connecting airport. To avoid surprises, it is always a good idea to track weather and flights.

