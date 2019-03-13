Kyler Murray Impresses at Pro Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norman, OK - With 75 NFL coaches, scouts and personnel in attendance for Oklahoma's pro day, Kyler Murray didn't do much of anything. At least early on. Murray chose not to do any agility work, run the 40, or bench. The former baseball player cited the fact that he was measured at the combine and that his tape already showed his speed.

Instead, Murray waited for the on field work. Only throwing. And he was fantastic.

Murray connected on 61-67 passes in a quiet but packed Everest Training Center. He completed every pass under 10 yards. His makeshift crew of receivers that included Geno Lewis, Jarvis Baxter, Charleston Rambo, and former Deer Creek QB Joel Blumenthal only managed to notch one drop. Lincoln Riley said after the event that his day was highly impressive considering he had little reps with his targets.

Jim Zorn, the former NFL coach, headed up the work out with Murray. The two have been working together over the last month. Initially, Murray was scheduled to throw in the 50-55 pass range, but got in a groove and didn't stop.

All in all, Lincoln Riley said the scouts were impressed with the work Murray put on the field. Murray said he has meetings set up with some NFl teams although he wouldn't elaborate on which ones going forward. Murray did say after his workout that he met with the New York Giants. Now it becomes a waiting game for Murray. He says he will stay in Norman to work out for teams privately as well as travel to any facility to talk.