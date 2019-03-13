× Man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will for several days

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly held a woman against her will for several days and denied her food and usage of the bathroom.

On March 11, police responded to an apartment in Oklahoma City after a woman hiding in a closet called police saying she was being held against her will.

According to a police report, officers had to force their way into the apartment when they arrived at the scene after the alleged kidnapper, Quinten House, 23, had barricaded himself inside.

The victim told police she was a former girlfriend of House and had a victim protective order against him.

She said House came to her apartment five days before March 11 and knocked on her door. She told police she did not have a peep hole and opened the door to see who it was.

The police report states House entered her apartment and held her against her will until she was able to call police approximately five days later.

During this time, the victim told police House did not allow her to eat or use the restroom, allegedly threatening that he would kill her if she did.

The victim also says House attempted to engage in sex but when she fought him off, he would allegedly beat her with a phone charger cord and belt.

According to the police report, officers said the victim had visible injuries “all over her body,” including “wrap-around wounds” on her arm and a bruise on her face.

House was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on kidnapping, sexual battery, VPO violation, and domestic complaints.