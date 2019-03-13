Metro woman beaten, held against her will by ex-boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman was beaten, starved and held against her will in her own apartment. It happened at an apartment complex near NW 10th and Rockwell where the victim said she was held for nearly a week by her ex-boyfriend.

“It’s important to note that she suffered numerous injuries. She was apparently beaten with a belt and a phone charger cord,” said Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department PIO.

Police said 23-year-old Quinten House broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and held her against her will. Police said the pair ended their relationship last March, and the victim was granted a protective order against House.

The victim was able to hide in a closet with a phone and call police for help. When officers arrived, House refused to open the door.

“At that point they forced entry into the apartment, at which time they confronted the suspect. He immediately surrendered,” Knight said.

According to the police report, House refused to let the victim eat, drink, or use the restroom. He threatened if she did, he would kill her.

“At some point while she was being held, she indicated she had been sexually assaulted,” Knight said.

Police said she had visible injuries, including wrap around wounds on her arm from being whipped with a cord. And had bruising on her face from being beaten. She reported being choked to the point where she could not breathe.

“This woman did everything right. She complied to his demands and when she got a chance to get her hands on a cell phone and call police, she did. So, she did everything right,” Knight said.

House is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple charges, including kidnapping, violation of VPO and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.