Missouri fugitive accused of Oklahoma police car heist

SEDALIA, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a Missouri fugitive who is accused of stealing a police car in Oklahoma when authorities attempted to recapture him.

30-year-old Travis Lee Davis was reported missing from his cell block late Sunday night in a jail in Pettis County, Missouri, where he had been held since a hostage situation last month involving a woman and a toddler.

KHBS reports Heavener, Oklahoma, Police Chief Ty Armstrong, says police found Davis at a convenience store Wednesday after a woman called to report that she was the victim of a kidnapping.

Armstrong says Davis managed to crawl through the cage of the police car and drove about 1.5 miles before crashing into a tree. Armstrong says it’s possible that Davis may have gotten onto a passing train.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and has several tattoos, including a “third eye” tattoo of an eye in a pyramid on the front of his neck.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.