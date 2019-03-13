KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Missouri fugitive accused of Oklahoma police car heist

Posted 12:25 pm, March 13, 2019, by and

SEDALIA, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a Missouri fugitive who is accused of stealing a police car in Oklahoma when authorities attempted to recapture him.

30-year-old Travis Lee Davis was reported missing from his cell block late Sunday night in a jail in Pettis County, Missouri, where he had been held since a hostage situation last month involving a woman and a toddler.

KHBS reports Heavener, Oklahoma, Police Chief Ty Armstrong, says police found Davis at a convenience store Wednesday after a woman called to report that she was the victim of a kidnapping.

Armstrong says Davis managed to crawl through the cage of the police car and drove about 1.5 miles before crashing into a tree. Armstrong says it’s possible that Davis may have gotten onto a passing train.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and has several tattoos, including a “third eye” tattoo of an eye in a pyramid on the front of his neck.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.


Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.