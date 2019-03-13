× Norman man arrested after undercover investigation into online crimes

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman say a man has been taken into custody after an undercover investigation.

Officials with the Norman Police Department arrested 57-year-old George Elliott after he began communicating with an undercover detective, who was posing as an underage girl.

Investigators say Elliott made plans to spend the night with the girl at a hotel, even though he knew she was underage.

Elliott was arrested on two counts of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child and one count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by the use of technology.