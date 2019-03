SHAWNEE, Okla. – An investigation is underway following a fatal wreck near Shawnee.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on US-177, just north of I-40, Wednesday just after 7 a.m.

Officials have not released many details but say the accident is fatal. It is unknown if weather conditions played a role in the crash.

The northbound and southbound lanes of US-177, just north of I-40, are blocked due to the incident.