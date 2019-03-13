Oklahoma City council may approve special election for employment restrictions, ONG agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents may head to the polls in the coming months for a special election regarding a proposed change to the city charter.

The Oklahoma City Council is considering a special election for a proposed city charter amendment that would affect employment restrictions for the mayor and council members.

The proposed amendment would allow more state and federal government employees to serve on the city council. Organizers say it would allow employees like teachers and engineers to be council members.

The issue came about after voters in Ward 2 elected James Cooper to serve as a councilman. However, he now will no longer be able to hold his job as a public school teacher when he is sworn in on April 9. Under the proposed amendment, he would be able to keep his job as a teacher and serve on the council.

The council is also considering a proposed change to the ONG franchise agreement. If the change is approved, ONG’s residential and commercial customers in Oklahoma City could see an increase in their gas bill of about 0.1 percent.

As a result, ONG would pay the city about $225,000 in additional annual franchise fees.

If the council votes on April 23 to call a special election, all Oklahoma City voters will be eligible to cast a ballot on July 9.