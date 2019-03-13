× Oklahoma Highway Patrol joining A&E’s Live PD

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will soon be featured on a popular show on A&E.

Live PD shows law enforcement officers on the night shift live on duty across the country.

OHP announced on Facebook they will be going live on the show on March 29.

“Exciting news to share with our followers! If you were watching Live-PD tonight – you probably heard. The OHP will be joining the LivePDNation at the end of this month! We will be live on the show for the first time Friday March 29th. #LivePD #LivePDNation So excited to have everyone ride along with us!”

Live PD airs on A&E Friday and Saturday nights.