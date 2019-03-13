× Orr Family Farm celebrating 15th anniversary, opening soon for Spring season

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular family-friendly farm will be opening soon for their Spring season, as well as celebrating their 15th anniversary!

The Orr Family Farm, an “agri-tainment experience,” opens for the Spring season on March 18, and families can enjoy petting and feeding animals in the barnyard, riding the train around the farm, bouncing on the giant jumping pillows and more.

The farm has also several events planned for the season, such as:

Super Powers & Princesses Day – Families can dress up and meet their favorite characters; March 30

Easter Eggstravaganza – Three Easter egg hunts across the farm for children ages 11 and under; April 20

Mother’s Day Celebration – Mom’s get in free; May 11

Memorial Weekend Special – Discounted admission price of $8/person; May 25

“Opening day on March 18 marks the start of our 15th anniversary season,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “We are so grateful for every family that has chosen to make their precious memories with us and we look forward to this special season and continuing that tradition for years to come.”

The season opens during spring break, March 18-23, and then every subsequent Saturday until May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Orr Family Farm, click here or call (405)799-3276.