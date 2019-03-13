Powerful winds rip off roof from Texas Amazon fulfillment center

IRVING, Texas – Powerful winds caused quite a bit of damage when a strong storm moved over an Amazon fulfillment center in Irving, Texas.

According to KXAS, a line of severe storms moved through North Texas early Wednesday, bringing 75 mile per hour winds to the area.

The strong winds associated with the storms caused sheets of metal and debris to be torn off of the Amazon fulfillment center, located near the DFW Airport.

Several cars and airplanes in the area were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.