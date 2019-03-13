× Putnam City teacher job fair quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro school district’s job fair is right around the corner!

School officials with Putnam City say the district will have openings next school year in a variety of grade levels and subject areas.

Teachers interested in Putnam City can meet and visit with principals, assistant principals and teachers from each district school and review lists of known openings at schools at the job fair.

Principals will conduct job interviews with some candidates at the job fair and may make arrangements for other candidates to drop by the school for an interview in the days following the event.

Those who attend should bring multiple copies of their resume. No registration is required to attend.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, March 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Francis Tuttle’s Reno Campus at 7305 W. Reno.

If you want to learn more information about the job fair, click here or call (405)495-5200, ext.1231.