Replay Overturns Sooner Shot at Buzzer, OU Loses to West Virginia

Oklahoma senior guard Christian James hit an apparent game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime against West Virginia, only to have it overturned on replay review when cameras showed he had a toe on the line, and the Sooners lost to the Mountaineers 72-71 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first half featured eight lead changes, then OU built a six point lead early in the second half.

WVU responded with an 11-2 run to take the lead for good, and controlled the glass in the second half, outrebounding the Sooners 28-18.

With just over a minute to play, Derek Culver got one of WVU's 16 offensive rebounds and put it back in to give the Mountaineers a 72-69 lead.

After Jamal Bieniemy missed a 3-pointer, West Virginia's Jermaine Haley missed the front end of a one-and-one with 7 seconds left and OU had a chance to tie it.

James caught a pass on the right wing and after a pump fake, drained the jumper, but it was ruled a two-pointer and the Sooners lost by one.

It's the second time in four years OU has lost to West Virginia on a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was overturned in some way on replay review.

Buddy Hield hit a half court shot in 2016 that had apparently won the game, but cameras showed he still had the ball in his hand when he released the shot.

Brady Manek led OU with 22 points, while Kristian Doolittle added 18 and James 11.

OU outshot West Virginia 45 percent to 38 percent from the field, but were outrebounded 46-36.

Oklahoma falls to 19-13 on the season and will find out on Sunday if they have made the field for the NCAA Tournament.