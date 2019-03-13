Strong storms cause damage, flight delays across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Strong storms caused several car accidents, severe wind damage and even cancelled and delayed some flights at Will Rogers World Airport on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, many Oklahoma roads were covered in water, and a few trees were ripped from the ground by heavy winds.

Some of the more severe wind damage included a gas station awning in Tecumseh that was crumpled up and toppled over.

Stormy weather during the morning rush hour also caused several car accidents. One of those was on US-177, just south of I-40, near Shawnee.

“It was about 7 o’clock this morning, very heavy rain. The sun hadn’t come up yet, no light,” Trooper Shayne Ballard, with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said. “We have a vehicle traveling westbound at Interstate 40, took the off-ramp here at Highway 177, failed to yield from a stop sign, pulled out in front of a semi truck.”

Unfortunately, one person died in that crash.

Over at Will Rogers World Airport, they experienced some delays and cancellations Wednesday because of weather in multiple states.

“We did experience a few delays with some of our arrivals because of weather in Dallas. They had some extreme high winds out there, along with the thunderstorms. So, we’ll play catch up with that,” Karen Carney, a spokesperson for WRWA, said.

Officials with WRWA want to remind travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.