Study: Oklahoma City ranks in Top 20 of termite infested cities in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the largest pest control companies has released its list of the top 50 termite infested cities in the United States, which includes two cities in Oklahoma.

The two biggest cities in Oklahoma made the list: Oklahoma City at #18 and Tulsa at #29.

Terminix says they based the rankings on the number of termite treatments per household in the past year.

Top 5 termite infested

Mobile, Alabama Honolulu, Hawaii Baton Rouge, Louisiana Little Rock, Arkansas Fort Smith, Arkansas

Terminix officials say there are warning signs you can be on the lookout for such as:

Bugs emerging from walls or posts

Blisters in wood flooring, which look like small cracks or holes

Hollowed or damaged wood

Evidence of the pests themselves, such as discarded wings

Droppings resembling sawdust or coffee grounds

Mud tubes, which look like pencil-sized dirt tunnels, near the base of the home

You can also help prevent termite destruction by following these steps: