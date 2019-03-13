× Teen accused of raping elderly woman, murdering Oklahoma teacher enters blind guilty pleas

TULSA, Okla. – A teen charged with fatally shooting an Oklahoma teacher and raping an 81-year-old woman has entered a blind plea deal.

Deonte Green was 16 when prosecutors say he raped an 81-year-old woman and then fatally shot Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson, 44, during an armed robbery on Oct. 1, 2017, three days after his release from jail for property crimes.

Police say Green killed Anderson in front of his wife and children.

A Tulsa police official told the Tulsa World that the teen was mistakenly released due to a breakdown in communication at the time of his arrest for property crimes.

According to the Tulsa World, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said Green entered blind pleas of guilty on Wednesday to more than a dozen charges, including rape, first-degree murder and robbery.

A blind plea is made without an agreed-upon sentencing recommendation from prosecutors, meaning there will be no trial, and a judge will determine Green’s punishment.

Green’s sentencing hearing is set for July 9-11.