Three vehicles involved in SE Oklahoma City wreck after pickup allegedly runs red light 

Posted 6:17 am, March 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was injured after a multiple-vehicle accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to the scene of the wreck near I-40 and Eastern.

Officials tell News 4 a pickup was exiting off I-40 onto Eastern when the driver allegedly ran a red light.

That’s when another vehicle T-boned the truck, causing the pickup to hit a guardrail. At some point, a third vehicle was also hit.

Authorities say one person sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. There were no reports of any other injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

