Thunder Scorch Nets For 2nd Time With Big Comeback

It’s become a common trend for the Thunder since the all-star break. Playing from behind. OKC did that again Wednesday against the Nets. Much like they did in December. With the same outcome.

The Thunder got down early. Russell Westbrook seemingly was the only one playing at a playoff level. He kept the the Thunder in it early converting an impressive and one layup. OKC trailed by 10 at the break.

Whatever Billy Donovan said at halftime worked. Shots started falling. The Thunder trailed by as many as 17. Then Paul George hit a tough and one jumper, OKC was down 12. Then Russell Westbrook skied for an interior lob, blocked it, that sent PG13 running and he drained a three. All the sudden OKC had a four point lead.

The Nets kept it close throughout the third. Spencer Dinwiddie hit an and one layup as well as three free throws to add to his 25 points to lead the Nets.

But in the 4th, newly signed Deonte Burton knocked down a couple of big time jumpers. He finished with seven. Then PG hit Nerlens Noel for an alley-oop. He had six to help the balanced bench attack. Shortly after that it was winning time for the Thunder. George finished with 25.

Russell Westbrook came in and took over. He connected with Steven Adams on not one, not two, but three assists within three feet of the basket. Adams finished with 13. Russell Westbrook added 11 assists.

Then Jerami Grant knocked down a three to give OKC a ten point fourth quarter lead. He had 15. On OKC’s next possession, Russell Westbrook buried a trey that put the game on ice. Westbrook notched his 26th triple-double of the season. His hot play since the all-star break continued. Russ had 31 points, 12 rebounds and those 11 assists. All on 12-23 shooting.

OKC won 108-96. Their 17 point comeback is the fourth largest this season. Their 26 point comeback against Brooklyn in December is their biggest of the year. OKC has little time to enjoy this win though. The Thunder square off with Indiana, Paul George’s old squad, Thursday night in Indianapolis.