Weather system causing power outages, road closures

OKLAHOMA CITY – A weather system moving across Oklahoma has caused power outages and flight issues for travelers.

Power Outages

A power outage has been reported in the neighborhood near NW 63rd and Portland, affecting hundreds of OG&E customers. A large outage has also been reported in Shawnee.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, more than 4,000 people are without power.

Crews are working to restore power.

Delays, cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued an Airport Weather Warning due to high winds.

All flights out of DFW were temporarily grounded due to the weather system Wednesday morning. They are currently averaging a 40-minute delay.

A winter weather system in Colorado is also causing flight cancellations.

You should always check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.

And, officials with Bethel Public Schools say schools are delayed until 10 a.m. due to a power outage.

Road Closures

Roadways are wet, so drivers are urged to take it slow on their morning commute.

Yukon city officials say the intersection of Sara and Wagner is closed. Highway 4 is also closed just north of the Canadian River.

This is a developing story.