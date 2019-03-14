× Alleged serial robber arrested, OKC police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of committing seven robberies within the past two months has been arrested, Oklahoma City police say.

Police say 26-year old Edwin Williams targeted several businesses multiple times.

During all of the crimes, the suspect was armed with a black revolver and was wearing a dark blue hoodie with dark pants.

Oklahoma City police say Williams allegedly robbed again earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, the suspect struck again two nights ago– but, fortunately for us great police work led to his apprehension!” police said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Edwin was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on seven counts of armed robbery.