Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrests four internet predators

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – Four arrests were made during an undercover internet predator operation conducted by Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, during the month of February and March.

Tyler Hull, 24, Randy Warrington, 53, Edwin Edwards, 57, and Maurice Kelly, 46, were arrested for soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

Hull, a resident of Oklahoma City, approached what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl from Canadian County on a popular social media site. During the conversation Hull asked the undercover investigator if she was a virgin and would like to have sex. Hull sent three photographs of his penis, various sexual videos of himself, and told the decoy he was good in bed. Hull also explained to the undercover investigator not to tell anybody they were talking because he could get in trouble. Hull was arrested by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Canadian County Jail.

Warrington, a resident of McAlester, Oklahoma, began talking to what he believed was a 14-year-old female from Canadian County on a social media site. Warrington told the undercover investigator he would come pick her up and take her back to McAlester to live with him permanently. Warrington said when he talks with the decoy his “manhood” gets excited and he has never had sex with a 14-year-old. Warrington told the undercover investigator he wanted to play with her breasts and other private parts. Warrington said he would teach the 14-year-old about sex. Warrington was arrested by McAlester Police Department and transported to the Canadian County Jail.

Edwards, a resident of McAlester, Oklahoma, in October of 2018 began talking with what he believed was a 14-year-old female from Canadian County on a social media site. Edwards asked the decoy what color her underwear was and to take a photograph and show him. Edwards asked the undercover investigator to talk “dirty” to him and then he sent a photograph of his penis. Edwards told the decoy he would come to the city to see her, and said he wanted to get his hands on her. Edwards referred to the decoy as “baby girl” and asked if the decoy wanted to have babies. Edwards was arrested by Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Canadian County Jail.

Kelly, a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, in October 2018 approached what he believed was a 14-year-old female from Canadian County on a social media site. Kelly asked the undercover investigator if she would like a foot rub and a full body massage. Kelly told the decoy if he gave her a massage she would feel something poking her and it would be hard. Kelly also said he was ready for a serious relationship and wanted to make love with the 14-year-old and for her to have his babies. Kelly told the decoy he would get a hotel room for them and asked if he needed to bring condoms or could he get her pregnant. Kelly told the undercover investigator he had a foot fetish and would like to do sexual activities involving her feet. Kelly was arrested by Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and Del City Police Department and transported to the Canadian County Jail.

Maurice Kelly plead guilty to soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology has been sentenced to Oklahoma Department of Corrections and is to serve two years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

Randy Warrington, Tyler Hull, and Edwin Edwards are currently in custody with a bond of $25 thousand each and have been charged in district court for soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

“My office remains committed to pursuing these sexual predators who prey on innocent children,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.