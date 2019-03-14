Indiana car thieves drop 4-year-old off at church center after discovering boy in back seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are searching for two men who stole a car with a child in the back seat from an Indianapolis Family Dollar parking lot.

According to police, two men stole a 2008 black Dodge Avenger, not knowing a 4-year-old child was inside of the car. The men discovered the passenger and dropped the child off at a nearby church center before taking off again.

"They just dropped him off outside," Grace Jackson Wright, director of the Greater Morning Star Child Care Ministries, said. "It was the weirdest thing."

Employees from the center called police and found out the boy had been inside a stolen car. The boy was reunited with his mother about an hour after the car was stolen.

The car was found, but the suspects are still at large. No descriptions have been provided.

"My heart's overflowing that we were able to be a part of what might have been the saving of a child," Jackson Wright said. "It doesn't get any better than that."