× Clerk recognizes suspect after he robs metro store for second time

OKLAHOMA CITY – A convenience store clerk has recognized a juvenile suspect who robbed the store’s pharmacy Thursday morning as the same person who robbed the store a few weeks ago. It happened around 2:30 Thursday morning at the Walgreens near S.W. 89th and Penn.

“Police responded to a robbery. This was at a Walgreens pharmacy, SW Oklahoma City,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Nobody was hurt, thankfully.”

However, it was certainly traumatizing for those working at the Walgreens because the situation was all too familiar. According to police, the clerk recognized the juvenile suspect because of another robbery that happened at the same store a few weeks ago.

“Recognized the suspect as the same person who had robbed the store about three weeks ago. Very same type of MO,” Knight said.

According to police, the suspect jumped the pharmacy counter, threatened the clerk by indicating he had a gun, stole several bottles of pills including Xanax and opiods and ran from the store.

If you have information that could help police, call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.