Construction begins on tiny homes for homeless youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local organization is hoping to help kids who are homeless for one reason or another.

Their motto is "a turning point for youth"and Pivot believes this construction project will do just that.

"Our current plans have 85 tiny homes and our, ultimately, we plan to make this a tiny home community for homeless youth in Oklahoma City,” Marcus Ude, principal at Universal Development Enterprises and volunteer for this project, said.

It's designed with youths in mind who may have nowhere else to go.

"Either they've aged out of DHS or they're not eligible for other programs within the city, so these are kind of the ones that fall through the cracks or get left behind,” Ude said.

Construction started last Friday right behind Pivot's offices and already these three tiny houses are taking shape.

Students from OSU-OKC and Metro Technology are donating the labor needed for the project.

"It's really cool for us to be able to even help other kids our same age and at the same time, learning from it,” Daniela Unzueta, construction management major at OSU-OKC, said.

"We know that when the kids are on our campus, they have access to those wrap-around services so much better. A lot of our kids do find themselves in crisis often and being able to connect to someone quickly is vital,” Melanie Anthony, VP of Development & Community Engagement, said.

Pivot helped 1,700 young Oklahomans last year. They focus on five main areas including housing, education, job training, life skills and more.

"That helps build that resiliency that they need to help overcome the trauma or overcome the challenges they've been through to transition successfully."

Building better outcomes for at-risk youth.

The teens will pay a percentage of their income for rent but will have the opportunity to recoup those expenses when they move out.

The homes will be built in phases with the first three finished at the end of May.