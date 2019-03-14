Dash camera captures plane crash in front of car on busy road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ontario -- A plane crashed in front of a car on a busy road and it was caught on dash camera, CTV reports.

A single-engine plane lost control after taking off at Buttonville Airport around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CTV, "investigators say the Cirrus SR20 aircraft didn’t gain enough altitude during takeoff and crashed through a fence before narrowly missing traffic on 16th Avenue near Highway 404 where the dash camera video was taken."

“That [the] aircraft wasn’t involved in a collision with a vehicle coming through here is quite amazing,” said York Regional Police Sgt. Dave Mitchell.

A male instructor and female student were in the plane. Officials say the instructor was piloting the plane at the time of the incident.

Amazingly, no one was injured.

Authorities are investigating why the plane did not gain altitude after takeoff.