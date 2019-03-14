× Fire officials investigating cause of blaze at south Oklahoma City car dealership

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that left some damage behind at a car dealership in south Oklahoma City.

At around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to Express Credit Auto near SW 74th and Santa Fe for a smoke alarm.

When crews arrived, officials say they were met with heavy smoke coming from the building and had to force their way inside.

“We had so much smoke conditions, it was difficult to see when we got here,” said Battalion Chief David Carter with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Carter told News 4 the fire started possibly in a wall and then traveled into the attic of the building.

“It looks like right now the fire kind of burned an exterior wall and burned up into the ceiling and into the attic area,” Carter said.

The fire was contained to the front corner of the building – described as the dealership’s showroom area. Two cars in the showroom area sustained some smoke damage.

Officials say the fire is not suspicious and caused about $25,000 in damages.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.