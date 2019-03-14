Gov. Stitt signs medical marijuana ‘unity bill’ into law

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill aimed at providing Oklahoma with regulatory framework for the medical marijuana industry has been signed into law.

House bill 2612, which has been called the “unity bill.” includes sections specifically related to packaging and labeling guidelines or restrictions, along with “safety-sensitive jobs.” According to the legislation, no employer may refuse to hire or penalize an applicant or employee “solely on the basis of a positive test for marijuana components or metabolites.”

An exception, however, would apply to positions involving “safety-sensitive job duties” such driving or operating machinery and power tools.

“Part of a doctor’s role is to know what medicine their patients are on so that the other medicine that you might prescribe will not counteract. That’s what doctors do everyday,” said Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, a co-author of the bill. “Without this bill, you have a very real possibility that people are taking tainted medication. You have a very real possibility that people are taking medication that they don’t know what’s in it, and you have a real possibility that people are driving school busses or forklifts or heavy equipment that are showing up to work high and their employers cannot do anything about that.”

Some medical marijuana advocates still had concerns that the bill would step on the rights on patients.

Despite those concerns, the bill was approved by the House and the Senate.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the 'unity bill' into law.