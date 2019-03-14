Happy Pi Day! Where to get pizza, pie deals

OKLAHOMA CITY – On March 14, people across the globe will be celebrating Pi Day!

Here’s where you can get in on the deals:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Dine in and get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14!

Blaze Pizza

Officials say the company will celebrate by serving custom-built, artisan pizzas for just $3.14 each. Customers will need to have the Blaze Pizza app, where they will receive a special Pi Day reward in their account.

On March 14, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen guests who order a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie at the restaurant or ToGo will receive a second pie free-of-charge to take and bake at home.

Cicis

Cicis is celebrating Pi Day by offering a discounted adult buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of an adult buffet and a large drink. You’ll need this coupon!

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is offering a large pizza for $3.14 when you buy one for regular price.

On Thursday, Pie Five Pizza will be offering personal signature pizzas in store for only $3.14!

Pie Junkie

All slices on March 14 will be on sale for $3.14 and are first-come, first-served.

Celebrate Pi Day at Villa Italian Kitchen with Whole Cheese Neapolitan Pies for $3.14. Fill out a form here to get your coupon.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 off select bakery pies on March 14, while supplies last.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven stores will offer a whole pizza via the chain’s 7NOW app for $3.14. In store, a 7Rewards member can get a slice of pizza for 50 cents.

And, if you’re not in the mood for pizza, it’s also National Potato Chip Day. Schlotzsky’s is celebrating by giving away a free bag of chips with the purchase of any entree.