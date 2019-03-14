× Hazmat crews respond to NW Oklahoma City after report of “white powdery substance”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hazmat crews were called to an area in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday to investigate a “white powdery substance.”

Crews responded to the area near NW 10th and Portland just before 10 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the incident started when two workers on a city sanitation truck picked up a duffel bag nearby.

One of the workers thought he had inhaled a white powdery substance as he tossed the bag into the truck and said he soon felt dizzy.

The worker was evaluated by EMSA and will not be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters were able to find the bag, but did not find the powdery substance.

Officials say the bag contained clothing and then searched the truck to see if they could find a residue, however, nothing was found.