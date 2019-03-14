Kansas man killed in auto-pedestrian accident near Perry

PERRY, Okla. – An auto-pedestrian accident in Noble County claimed the life of a Kansas man, officials say.
It happened Wednesday, just after 5 p.m., on I-35 about six miles south of Perry.
According to a trooper’s report, 80-year-old Gary Hylton, of Prairie Village, Kansas, was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle.
Hylton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Officials say the cause of the collision was due to “pedestrian action.”