Kansas man killed in auto-pedestrian accident near Perry

PERRY, Okla. – An auto-pedestrian accident in Noble County claimed the life of a Kansas man, officials say.

It happened Wednesday, just after 5 p.m., on I-35 about six miles south of Perry.

According to a trooper’s report, 80-year-old Gary Hylton, of Prairie Village, Kansas, was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle.

Hylton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to “pedestrian action.”