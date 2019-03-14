Kansas man killed in auto-pedestrian accident near Perry

Posted 8:00 am, March 14, 2019, by

PERRY, Okla. – An auto-pedestrian accident in Noble County claimed the life of a Kansas man, officials say.

It happened Wednesday, just after 5 p.m., on I-35 about six miles south of Perry.

According to a trooper’s report, 80-year-old Gary Hylton, of Prairie Village, Kansas, was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle.

Hylton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to “pedestrian action.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.