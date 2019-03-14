Lawyer plans to ‘detail mental illness’ of man charged in parents’ murders

EDMOND, Okla. – An attorney for a 19-year-old man accused of killing his parents is being described as mentally incompetent, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 4, police received a 911 call about shots fired inside of a home near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave.

As authorities went inside the home, they found the bodies of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel May Walker. Both had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the couple’s 19-year-old son, Michael Elijah Walker, admitted to shooting and killing his parents.

Following his arrest, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad was called to search the home.

Edmond police did their initial search of the property right after the crime. During that search, they allegedly found four homemade explosive devices, including PVC pipe bombs.

Police say they also found assorted fireworks and over 100 shells for different modeled shotguns throughout the house.

In Elijah's bedroom, the affidavit states they found six lengths of PVC pipe as well as one pipe with a metal washer and tape at one end with the words "concussion grenade simulator" and "Eli Walker" written on it.

"We found the pipes that were used to make at least two of the previous devices, some of the components that he was putting inside," said Wagnon.

Eli Walker is already facing murder charges. Its unclear if the items found in the second search will lead to more charges.

Elijah Walker's attorney says he expects to file a motion detailing his client's mental illness "in the next week or two."

According to the affidavit, Michael Elijah Walker told the 17-year-old “he shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers,” adding that “everything was okay, and he would bury the bodies.”

The younger brother allegedly told police that Elijah often carries the gun around the house because he is paranoid.