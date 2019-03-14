Mabee-Gerrer Museum in Shawnee celebrates centennial in 2019

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Oklahoma’s oldest art gallery is commemorating its 100th birthday with a series of special exhibitions and festivities.

The Oklahoman reports the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee is launching its centennial festivities with the exhibition “Celebrating a Century: Treasures from the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art,” featured through March 24.

Father Gregory Gerrer, the museum’s namesake, was a Benedictine monk with prominent artistic talent. Gerrer collected a variety of objects with artistic and ethnological value during his travels to Europe, Africa and South America.

“Celebrating a Century” will display art and artifacts from cultures from all over the world, ranging from an ancient Egyptian god to a medieval Madonna and child figures.

The museum’s centennial celebration will include a summer exhibit through Sept. 1, followed by autumn festivities.

