OKLAHOMA CITY – Surprise mom with this easy to make baked french toast. Assemble the night before, refrigerate then pop in the oven for Mother’s Day brunch.

Ingredients:

1 cup Chopped Miller Pecan Co. Pecans

1/2 cup Southern Okie

2 cups Fresh strawberries, Chopped

Instructions:

1. If using French bread, cut into 1-inch thick slices. Place bread (either French bread or Braum’s sandwich bread) in a single layer in a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, half-and-half, syrup, vanilla, strawberry spread, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour over bread.

3. In a small bowl, mix together topping ingredients – brown sugar, butter, syrup, pecans and strawberry spread. Spread over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dish from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

5. Serve with chopped fresh strawberries and additional syrup.