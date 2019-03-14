× OKC police: Fatal shooting victim found in parking lot identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal southwest Oklahoma City shooting.

On March 10, just after 12:45 a.m., investigators were called to the Richard Regal Apartments near S.W. 59th and Agnew to check the welfare of a man.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim face down in the parking lot.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard gunshots just moments before finding the man.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

On Thursday, police identified the man as Michael Lozano, 27, of Oklahoma City.

One person has been taken into custody for the murder.

Officials say 32-year-old Eugenio Cornejo has been arrested on one complaint of first-degree murder.