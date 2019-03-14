OKCPD investigate assault on young Oklahoma mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City mother is recovering after she said a man, who had been threatening her over social media, beat and robbed her.

"Nobody deserved to go through this, especially a female and a mother," said Caely Johnson.

20-year-old Caely Johnson saw a bloody sight in the mirror after she was attacked.

“It was really scary," said Johnson. "I was honestly scared for my life. I have never been so afraid of a human being.”

Her eyes were swollen shut.

She had a broken tooth and a broken nose.

On March 4, one of Johnson's friends came to pick her up for a quick food run.

She says she didn't recognize any of the passengers, except for one.

“I was like aren’t you the dude who threatened to hurt my two-year-old daughter, and maybe I sounded mean because you know I’m a mom," said Johnson.

Johnson said this teen had been sending her messages through the app Snapchat saying he was going to hurt her and her child.

"That's why I was like is this a set up?" said Johnson.

Johnson decided to go to Mercy Hospital and call police the next morning.

“Pictures of her indicate that she took quite a beating," said MSgt. Gary Knight. "Anyone that sees those pictures knows she was really hurt.”

No arrests have been made.

Johnson still hasn't returned back to work because she said her priority is the safety of her family.

“Everybody said you could’ve died from this, especially from all of the kicks to the face and the stomping on the face," said Johnson.

OCPD said the investigation is ongoing.