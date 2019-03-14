Oklahoma City Animal Welfare celebrating ‘St. Pet-rick’s Day’ with reduced adoption fees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Celebrating the luck of the Irish could save you a little green this weekend if you want to add a pet to your family.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says that guests who stop by the shelter on Sunday wearing green will be eligible for free or half-price dog or cat adoptions in celebration of “St. Pet-rick’s Day.”

Officials say pets with a green shamrock on their kennel can be adopted for free, and every other dog and cat can be adopted for $30.

There will also be free popcorn, snow cones, a photo area and free ID tags during the event.

All the dogs adopted are either spayed or neutered, microchipped and have all the vaccinations needed for their age.

To learn more or search through adoptable animals, visit the shelter’s website.