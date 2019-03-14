One person injured in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

Posted 12:53 pm, March 14, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to a local hospital following a reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 22nd and Independence.

When crews arrived, they realized that one person was injured.

Authorities say one person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and S.W. 22nd St. was blocked off as officers investigated the scene.

At this point, no other details are being released.

