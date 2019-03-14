One person injured in southwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to a local hospital following a reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 22nd and Independence.
When crews arrived, they realized that one person was injured.
Authorities say one person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and S.W. 22nd St. was blocked off as officers investigated the scene.
At this point, no other details are being released.
35.467560 -97.516428