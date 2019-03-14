× OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sallisaw

SALLISAW, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday morning outside of Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

The Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 9 a.m. reporting a suspicious person walking along Highway 59.

The caller said the person appeared to match the description of an inmate that reportedly escaped from Missouri.

Sallisaw officers made contact with 27-year-old Shawn Taylor Watie of Stillwell, Oklahoma.

Watie came at the officers with a knife, at which point Watie was shot by the officers.

The two Sallisaw officers rendered aid on Watie until EMS arrived. He was transported to Northeastern Sequoyah Health Center where he died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, and the OSBI is still investigating.

The names of the two officers are not being released at this time. They are currently on paid administrative leave.