Police investigating sexual assault claim involving students in Legislature’s page program

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating a claim of sexual assault between two high school students participating in the Legislature’s ‘page program’.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes confirms the alleged incident happened Tuesday night around 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on Will Rogers Road in Midwest City.

‘Pages’ in the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ High School Page Program work for one week during the legislative session.

According to Chief Clabes, the male and female pages were staying at the hotel.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said they were aware of the incident.

“We don’t have much information at this time. I can tell you and all I can tell you is the appropriate authorities are following up on the alleged incident,” said Speaker McCall. “This has to do with an alleged incident between two minors that were part of this week’s Page program and we just don’t know any facts and it would be reckless for anybody in this, in this body to comment.”

Clabes confirms the allegation surrounds sexual assault; however, he could not expand further beyond that.

No charges have filed, according to police. Interviews are still being conducted.

The Midwest City Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.