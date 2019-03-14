× Police looking for suspect accused of robbing metro pharmacy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a metro pharmacy.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Thursday at Walgreens near SW 89th and Penn.

Police say the suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and grabbed some medicine. He then took off in a pickup.

It is unknown if the suspect was armed.

Last month, this same Walgreens was robbed and a juvenile was arrested. Police tell News 4 they believe this may be the same suspect responsible for Thursday’s robbery.

Authorities are still investigating.