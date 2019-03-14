Police looking for suspect accused of robbing metro pharmacy

Posted 6:29 am, March 14, 2019, by

Officials are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a metro pharmacy.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a metro pharmacy.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Thursday at Walgreens near SW 89th and Penn.

Police say the suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and grabbed some medicine. He then took off in a pickup.

It is unknown if the suspect was armed.

Last month, this same Walgreens was robbed and a juvenile was arrested. Police tell News 4 they believe this may be the same suspect responsible for Thursday’s robbery.

Authorities are still investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.