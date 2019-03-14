Police searching for suspects accused of stealing approximately $4K worth of car parts, metal from OKC business 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing car parts and metal worth thousands of dollars from an Oklahoma City business.
An employee at the business near Reno Ave. and Morgan Rd. told police on Monday, over several days, an older blue and white pickup entered the property and two suspects took off with car parts, metal and tires.
According to a police report, the business says the theft totals approximately $4,000.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300 or submit a tip online here.