Police still searching for answers after young mother’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are still searching for answers following the murder of a young mother.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers rushed to the Redbud Landing Apartments after neighbors heard a series of gunshots nearby.

“I was awakened by gunshots,” recalled Brea’s mother, LaKeesha, who was asleep upstairs the night of the shooting.

Oklahoma City police discovered 24-year-old Brea Robinson on the ground in front of a stairwell, suffering from a gunshot wound. Another victim, Devin Hill, was able to run to a nearby apartment to call for help after he was shot.

During the months following the shooting, Robinson underwent multiple surgeries and battled several illnesses.

In January, family members told News 4 that Robinson was smiling, laughing and talking. However, doctors said she needed another surgery after a stint in her esophagus migrated down to her stomach.

During surgery, her lung collapsed and Robinson was pronounced dead.

“He couldn’t save her. He couldn’t save my baby,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it because she was just fine. I just talked to her, she was okay.”

Following Robinson’s death, her mother stepped in to take care of her 5-year-old son.

“He’s autistic and he’s nonverbal, so he can’t talk and explain what he feels,” she said. “I know he’s missing her and it’s killing me because I can’t give him his mama.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, her family is asking for answers since no one has been arrested for her murder.

"I pray that somebody comes forward and says something, give us a clue, something on who would want to hurt her," she said. "I need to get to the bottom of it. I need justice for him and her."

Oklahoma City police say that Robinson and Hill were sitting together in a vehicle at the complex when two men opened fire on their car. Both of the victims were able to get out of the vehicle, and Hill was able to run to get help.

At this point, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the murder, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the ongoing care of Brea's son.